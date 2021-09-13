Unibright 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.04 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Unibright has a market capitalization of $474.16 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for about $3.16 or 0.00007041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unibright has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00060907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00152310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00042930 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

