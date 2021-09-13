Unicly Hashmasks Collection (UMASK) Reaches Market Cap of $4.44 Million

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and $1,560.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00076002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00120967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00173363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,070.16 or 0.99777960 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.41 or 0.07164458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.41 or 0.00888453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Profile

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Hashmasks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Hashmasks Collection should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unicly Hashmasks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

