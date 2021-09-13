UniCrypt Price Tops $525.84 (UNCX)

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last week, UniCrypt has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One UniCrypt coin can now be purchased for approximately $525.84 or 0.01161396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniCrypt has a market cap of $15.32 million and $11.88 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.09 or 0.00444144 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001686 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00021763 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004551 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002435 BTC.

UniCrypt Coin Profile

UNCX is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 29,140 coins. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network . The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

