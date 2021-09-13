Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Shares Down 1.4%

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.89. 207,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 901,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNCY shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

