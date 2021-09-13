Unido EP (UDO) Achieves Market Cap of $6.36 Million

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $895,586.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 35.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00079143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00123334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00174246 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,335.20 or 1.00088693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.90 or 0.07170534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.89 or 0.00898311 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,121,741 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

