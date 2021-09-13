UniFarm Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,283.00 (UFARM)

UniFarm (CURRENCY:UFARM) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. UniFarm has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $2,283.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniFarm has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UniFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00080271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00122114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00174507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,312.61 or 0.99668274 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,162.90 or 0.07114025 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.84 or 0.00921808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002945 BTC.

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

