Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises about 1.1% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.7% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.2% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.6% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Unilever stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.30. The company had a trading volume of 124,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,841. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average of $57.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

