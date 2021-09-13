Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for $97,730.50 or 2.19691901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unisocks has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. Unisocks has a market cap of $29.51 million and $16,753.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00060102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00150181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00042947 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

