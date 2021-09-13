United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.51 ($50.01).

Several equities research analysts have commented on UTDI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €36.23 ($42.62) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.93. United Internet has a one year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a one year high of €41.79 ($49.16). The company’s fifty day moving average is €35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

