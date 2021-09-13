United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 159.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,068 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.7% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $39,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after acquiring an additional 714,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after acquiring an additional 335,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,436,000 after acquiring an additional 83,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,219,712,000 after acquiring an additional 137,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.95. 32,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,218. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.41. The company has a market cap of $169.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.