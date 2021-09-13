United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

UUGRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $29.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.2107 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.40%.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

