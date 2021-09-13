UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,622 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.8% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $407.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $416.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $431.36. The company has a market capitalization of $383.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.04.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,438 shares of company stock worth $41,902,034 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

