Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLED. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $200.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $161.01 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.80.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

