Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Position Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $713,012,000 after buying an additional 148,342 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $409,017,000 after buying an additional 48,466 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after buying an additional 567,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after buying an additional 208,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,146,000 after buying an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.15.

NYSE:UHS opened at $147.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.27 and its 200-day moving average is $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

