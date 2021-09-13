Universe Pharmaceuticals INC’s (NYSE:UPC) Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 20th

Universe Pharmaceuticals’ (NYSE:UPC) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 20th. Universe Pharmaceuticals had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NYSE UPC opened at $2.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59. Universe Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $11.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Universe Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Universe Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $148,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief for common chronic health conditions in the elderly for the physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

