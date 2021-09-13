UNUS SED LEO Market Capitalization Achieves $2.93 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for about $3.07 or 0.00006809 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $2.93 billion and $2.60 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.43 or 0.00402572 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000581 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

