UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Price Target Lowered to $18.22 at Citigroup

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $21.63 to $18.22 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.40% from the company’s previous close.

TIGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price on the stock.

UP Fintech stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40. UP Fintech has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

