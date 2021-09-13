Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,897 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Upwork worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 20.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 485.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

UPWK stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.95. 23,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,532. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.67.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $326,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,345.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $224,891.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,115,933.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,251 shares of company stock worth $3,190,771. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UPWK shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

