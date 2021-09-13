Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $3.21

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $3.49. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 211,676 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $783.72 million, a P/E ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 2.42.

In other news, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $249,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,163 shares in the company, valued at $224,446.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 134,220 shares of company stock valued at $306,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 188.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 50,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 646.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 456,538 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

