Uranium Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 16,063 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 318% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,842 call options.

UEC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 434,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,737. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $772.06 million, a PE ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 2.42.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,163 shares in the company, valued at $224,446.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $249,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 134,220 shares of company stock worth $306,072 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.