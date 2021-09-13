Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,441 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Urban Outfitters worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after acquiring an additional 482,169 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,240.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 40,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

URBN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.70. 31,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,816. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.