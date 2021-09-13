Urus (URUS) Price Down 15.9% This Week

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Urus coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00058997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00152069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00042566 BTC.

About Urus

Urus is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

