USDJ Achieves Market Cap of $14.76 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.76 million and approximately $24.48 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00077407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00123230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.03 or 0.00175368 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,181.57 or 1.00252812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.36 or 0.07189991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.50 or 0.00908632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002951 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

