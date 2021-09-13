USDK (USDK) Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. One USDK coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002263 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.79 million and $218.46 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

