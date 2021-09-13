USDX (USDX) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005520 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008766 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 366.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

