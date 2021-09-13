UTU Protocol (UTU) Trading Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days

UTU Protocol (CURRENCY:UTU) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, UTU Protocol has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. UTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $102,712.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00060718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00151966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00042892 BTC.

UTU Protocol Coin Profile

UTU is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,454,545 coins. The official website for UTU Protocol is protocol.utu.io . UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust . The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy. For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components: A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, and A decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust. “

