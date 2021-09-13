V-ID (VIDT) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get V-ID alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00059706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00154163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00042061 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.