Vai (VAI) Price Hits $0.87 on Exchanges

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Vai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $93.95 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

