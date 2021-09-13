Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.42.

Several research firms recently commented on VALE. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HSBC raised their target price on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of VALE stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $18.07. The company had a trading volume of 828,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,992,348. The firm has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. Vale has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Vale will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.8803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 16.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,537,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,768,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,763 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 19.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 91.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

