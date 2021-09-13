Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,962 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Valley National Bancorp worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 76.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 32,186 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,133,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 442,899 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 129,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $12.16 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.