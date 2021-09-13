Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Rating Lowered by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VALN. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Valneva stock traded down $19.44 on Monday, reaching $27.36. 3,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,202. Valneva has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valneva will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth approximately $5,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

