Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on VALN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.
NASDAQ:VALN traded down $19.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,202. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.75. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Valneva
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
