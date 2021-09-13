Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on VALN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:VALN traded down $19.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,202. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.75. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valneva will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

