Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.51% of Valvoline worth $30,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VVV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $31.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.