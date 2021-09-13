Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 52,571 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 52,571 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.11% of The Boeing worth $161,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of BA opened at $210.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.39 and its 200-day moving average is $235.76. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.