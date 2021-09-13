Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 678,201 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678,201 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 11.00% of Sandstorm Gold worth $169,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAND opened at $6.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAND. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

