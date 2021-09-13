Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 678,201 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678,201 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 11.00% of Sandstorm Gold worth $169,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SAND opened at $6.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.01.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
