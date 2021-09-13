Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 896,837 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,589,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 896,837 shares during the period. SSR Mining comprises approximately 0.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 10.91% of SSR Mining worth $367,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 630.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in SSR Mining by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSRM opened at $15.40 on Monday. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $376.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.84 million. On average, analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

SSRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

