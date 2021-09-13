Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 70,853 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.32% of General Dynamics worth $169,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $201.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $206.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.