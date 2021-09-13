Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $224,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,223,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,817.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,707.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,416.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,841.72.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

