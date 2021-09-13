Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 105,508 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,486,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,508 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold accounts for 0.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 5.31% of Royal Gold worth $397,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $1,219,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.15.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $108.66 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $133.43. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.60.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

