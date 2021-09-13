Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 174,809 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,841,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,809 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Pfizer worth $189,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 8,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 30,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $45.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $255.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

