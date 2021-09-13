Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 2,302,559 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,827,685 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302,559 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 10.17% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $233,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BVN. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BVN stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $240.86 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.05%. Equities analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

