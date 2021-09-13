Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 4,117,726 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,117,726 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 3.33% of ChampionX worth $172,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 194.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $391,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 17.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after buying an additional 62,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

CHX stock opened at $22.21 on Monday. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.23 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

