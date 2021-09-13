Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 450,532 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,314,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,532 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.29% of Dominion Energy worth $170,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock opened at $77.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.