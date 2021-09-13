Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,218,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,111 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.1% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $867,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

NYSE:TSM opened at $122.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $637.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

