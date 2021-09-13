Van ECK Associates Corp Has $155.06 Million Stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 116.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806,271 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.20% of Tenaris worth $155,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1,038.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TS opened at $19.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

