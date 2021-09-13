Van ECK Associates Corp Has $165.81 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457,783 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.76% of Kellogg worth $165,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,988,000 after buying an additional 85,788 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 270,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,104,000 after purchasing an additional 123,086 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 32,381 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,108,140. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of K opened at $62.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.63. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

