Van ECK Associates Corp Has $171.27 Million Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,236,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 175,651 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 4.58% of Blackbaud worth $171,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,156,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,332,000 after buying an additional 80,398 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,402,000 after buying an additional 929,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,957,000 after buying an additional 44,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Blackbaud by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after buying an additional 24,979 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud stock opened at $67.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,677.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $131,463.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,777 shares of company stock valued at $931,778 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

