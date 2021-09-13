Van ECK Associates Corp Has $191.52 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.39% of KLA worth $191,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 1,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $350.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $327.49 and a 200 day moving average of $319.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.