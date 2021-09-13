Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,668 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.49% of Zimmer Biomet worth $164,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 28.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $140.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.47. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.15 and a 52-week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.41.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

