Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 185,826 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,446,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,826 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up about 2.3% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 4.99% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $989,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,551,000 after purchasing an additional 380,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,187,000 after purchasing an additional 602,890 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,537 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,835,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $169,461,000. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $44.76 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

